SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $42.55. 841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 330,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.