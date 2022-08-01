Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $185.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

