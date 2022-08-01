Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million

Signata (SATA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Signata has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $143.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

