SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 6.2% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $18.26. 112,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,411,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.63.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.