Sicart Associates LLC Sells 382 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 789.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $581.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

