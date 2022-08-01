Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,728 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

