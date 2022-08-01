Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

