Sicart Associates LLC Has $189,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

