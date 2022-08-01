Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Drops By 38.3%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

VIVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. Research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

