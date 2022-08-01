Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Drops By 44.8%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

