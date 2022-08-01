Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rises By 64.7%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 3,018,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,542. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

