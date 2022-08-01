Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 22.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of SIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.57.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
