Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 22.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.