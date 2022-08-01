Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Decreases By 35.7%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 377,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

