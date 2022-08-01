Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Grows By 62.5%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.