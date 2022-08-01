Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Decreases By 47.3%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NID traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,786. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.