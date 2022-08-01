Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Decreases By 47.3%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NID traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,786. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

