Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Drops By 46.9%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 168,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 228.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NAC opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

