Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Expands By 27.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6,006.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,103 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 20,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,392. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

