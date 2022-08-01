Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Expands By 72.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the June 30th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.6 days.

NN Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $46.59. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

