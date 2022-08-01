Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rises By 61.5%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,126,500 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NICMF remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Monday. Nickel Industries has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Nickel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.