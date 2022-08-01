Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Expands By 31.8%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.86. 404,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

