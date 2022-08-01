Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Expands By 85.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the June 30th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,382.0 days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

MPFRF remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPFRF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mapfre from €1.74 ($1.78) to €1.73 ($1.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.52 ($1.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

