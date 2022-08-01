Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Expands By 41.5%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.7 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LKFLF remained flat at $2.48 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.