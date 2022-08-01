Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Declines By 23.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.3 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Knight Equity reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.