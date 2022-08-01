Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 45.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 30,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

KDP opened at $38.74 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.