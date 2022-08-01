Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 39.5%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,793. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

