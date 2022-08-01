Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 39.5%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
Shares of ITOCHU stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,793. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

