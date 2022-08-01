Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Declines By 25.2%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 206,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,685. iPower has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. iPower had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About iPower

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

