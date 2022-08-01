Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Decreases By 24.3%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 95,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,104. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

