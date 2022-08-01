Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Expands By 32.8%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PLW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $37.56.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
