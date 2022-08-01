Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Expands By 32.8%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PLW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000.

