Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Grows By 70.1%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,814.5 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IIPZF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

