Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Increases By 28.1%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

INIS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

