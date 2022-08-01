Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 31.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 1,817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,588.1 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Monday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

