Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 31.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 1,817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,588.1 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Monday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.
Inpex Company Profile
