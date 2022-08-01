Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Rises By 34.1%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $61.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at INDUS Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $509,651.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 733,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,450,725.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

