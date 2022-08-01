Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Declines By 46.1%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.3 days.

IBI Group Stock Performance

IBIBF opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

