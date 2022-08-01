Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 50.6%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.1 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $7.44 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Hulic has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About Hulic
