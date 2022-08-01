Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rises By 29.5%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 7,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

