Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rises By 47.1%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 526.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HMSNF. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

