Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Declines By 29.2%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock remained flat at $0.09 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

