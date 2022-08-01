Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 23.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

