Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Rises By 33.3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDUT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.