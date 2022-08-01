Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Rises By 33.3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Global X Education ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDUT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.34.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
