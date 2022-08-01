Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Decreases By 22.6%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.39 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

