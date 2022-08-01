Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Increases By 57.1%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Monday. 100,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,989. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

