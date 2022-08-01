Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Drops By 35.9%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FDBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.59. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.