Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Increases By 40.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of FOLGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,815. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
