Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Rises By 73.5%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Equity Distribution Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 237,203 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 623,672 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 165,461 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

EQD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 45,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Company Profile

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.