Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Grows By 58.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $25.15 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.