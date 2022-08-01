Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expands By 31.7%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

ELDN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,482. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.