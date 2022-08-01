Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rises By 47.9%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.62. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,848. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $130.31 and a 52 week high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

