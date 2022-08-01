Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Declines By 36.2%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

DUNEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.