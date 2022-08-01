Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Grows By 30.7%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.25. 46,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,131. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

