Short Interest in Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declines By 42.9%

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

DWNX opened at $20.50 on Monday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Delhi Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

